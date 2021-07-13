Orono doctor opens nursing home care business

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Meghann Derosier has had quite the journey to opening Dignified Medical Care.

She didn’t always want to follow in her mother’s footsteps to get into medicine, but after doing some research, she knew it was the right path.

“I think it probably sort of is one of the reasons why I’m the type of physician I am, but my son was diagnosed with Leukemia, and that transition of him being sick and going into the Air Force was one that was really life changing for me,” Derosier said.

After being deployed to Afghanistan, Derosier realized she needed to put her family first, but shortly after leaving the Air Force, she was faced with a cancer diagnosis of her own.

“I’ve seen the stages that different families and patients go through, really has helped me become more of a human that has a medical doctor’s brain rather than a medical doctor,” Derosier said.

For the last few years, she’s been working as a medical director in nursing homes, but she couldn’t stop there.

“My close friends would know that I’d never wanted to create a business,” Derosier said. “I think it was probably around the pandemic time frame where I realized that what I do at work affects my family life, and who I am at work affects my family life, and really it’s all integrated, and so doing something that I love and creating this business I think actually has helped me become the person that I’m most happy with and most fulfilled.”

Dignified Medical Care has grown to four staff members with another three joining the team in the coming months.

They provide care as soon as a patient leaves the hospital throughout their skilled rehabilitation or long term stay.

Practice Manager Fayelynn Burton says working for Derosier has been a great experience

“I previously worked with Dr. Derosier at another organization, and I remember the day she was hired. From that moment, I knew she was special. She was so kind,” Burton said.

Derosier says she hopes to continue growing while learning the ins and outs of owning a business.

“One of the values that I’ve stuck by is the Golden Rule, treat others how you would want to be treated. I feel like that’s just universal and applies to almost everything we do in life,” Derosier said.

