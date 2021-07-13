Advertisement

MLB Home Run Derby champ Pete Alonso uses bats from Maine

Dove Tail Bats has been working with the Mets slugger since 2019.
National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, holds the champions trophy after winning...
National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, holds the champions trophy after winning the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIRLEY, Maine (WABI) - Maine had a small role in the MLB home run derby last night in Denver in the form of a baseball bat.

New York Mets All-Star Pete Alonso who won last night’s derby, his second straight derby victory, uses bats made in Shirley, Maine.

Dove Tail Bats has been working with the Mets slugger since 2019.

Alonso, who is nicknamed polar bear Pete, created the design on the companies Polar Power bat.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine
Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Columbus replica ship will not be coming to Bangor
Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten...
Three Portland police officers hurt in attack

Latest News

Brunswick Golf Club's Caleb Manuel leads the Maine Amateur after 1 round
Topsham’s Caleb Manuel leads after opening round at 102nd Maine Amateur
Sinacola drafted by San Francisco Giants
Brownville scoreboard restoration
Brownville Junction High School gets an important piece of basketball history restored
UMaine football gets first workout on new turf
UMaine football gets first workout on new turf