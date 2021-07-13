MLB Home Run Derby champ Pete Alonso uses bats from Maine

SHIRLEY, Maine (WABI) - Maine had a small role in the MLB home run derby last night in Denver in the form of a baseball bat.

New York Mets All-Star Pete Alonso who won last night’s derby, his second straight derby victory, uses bats made in Shirley, Maine.

Dove Tail Bats has been working with the Mets slugger since 2019.

Alonso, who is nicknamed polar bear Pete, created the design on the companies Polar Power bat.

