Maine Supreme Judicial Court to hear Millinocket home invasion case Wednesday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is hearing cases in Bangor this week.

Wednesday, justices will consider the appeal of a North Carolina man who was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a fatal home invasion in Millinocket.

41-year-old Christopher Murray was found guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery.

Wayne Lapierre was killed and his wife was wounded during that home invasion in December of 2017.

Two others were also sentenced in the case.

47-year-old tony Locklear is serving life in prison for murder.

His daughter, 25-year old Alexis Locklear, was sentenced to a year for robbery.

Murray claims he was forced by Tony Locklear to shoot the Lapierres.

As part of his appeal, Murray will claim the jury should have heard evidence he was under duress and that an expert should have been allowed to testify that Lapierre’s wife, who identified him as the shooter, had memory issues due to her injuries.

