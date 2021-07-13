Advertisement

Maine to make school meals free for all students

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine has announced plans to continue offering free meals to students for the 2022-23 school year and beyond.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the efforts by the federal government to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students illustrated the importance of providing meals for all students, not just those who meet income requirements.

According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify for free or reduced meals.

Child hunger advocates say that in its current form, the school meal program overlooks students who may not qualify based on income or are experiencing other factors that impeded access to healthy food.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Columbus replica ship will not be coming to Bangor
Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten...
Three Portland police officers hurt in attack
Making its way up Penobscot Bay Thursday, the Nao Santa Maria from Spain.
Nao Santa Maria set to sail out of Bucksport Wednesday

Latest News

Maine expands free meals to students program
Dwayne Tomah, Passamaquoddy Language Keeper, is looking to inspire dialogue in the presence of...
Passamaquoddy Tribe looks to inspire dialogue during Tall Ships event
Maine State Library
Maine State Library reopens at temporary location
The City of Bangor is offering grant funding to businesses that need façade improvements.
Bangor offering grant funding to businesses in need façade improvements