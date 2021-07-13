Maine funeral director accused of letting bodies decay has license indefinitely suspended

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Board of Funeral Services has indefinitely suspended the licenses of a Lewiston funeral director accused of storing decomposing and unrefrigerated bodies in the basement of his business.

The Board met Tuesday morning and approved a consent agreement presented by the Attorney General and the lawyer for Kenneth Kincer.

The agreement also indefinitely suspends licenses at Kincer’s funeral home, Affordable Cremation Solution.

The Board has previously suspended Kincer’s license for 30 days, saying in June that he posed “an immediate jeopardy to the health and safety” to members of the public. The license for Affordable Cremations Solution was also suspended for 30 days at the same time.

Between April and May, investigators found 11 decomposing bodies at the funeral home.

Families that dealt with Affordable Cremation Solution said they want criminal charges filed against Kincer.

“I want him to lose his license permanently. I want him to spend time in jail,” said Melissa Pelletier.

Pelletier’s father’s body was brought to Affordable Cremation Solution after he died of a brain hemorrhage in May at a Lewiston hospital.

After weeks of trying to get information about her father’s remains, Pelletier said she reached out to another funeral home, got them.

Pelletier was not alone in her experience.

“From my standpoint, what he did has to be against the law,” said Angel Higgins Lewey, who has filed a complaint against the funeral home.

Lewey said her father’s body was taken to Affordable Cremation Solution after he died and she had to contact another funeral home to get her father’s remains after they sat unrefrigerated for weeks.

“It’s still not enough for me. I feel like I can’t properly grieve my father or let him go and move on with my life because of what’s happened. I feel like there should be some type of criminal charges against Ken Kincer and his assistant who stood by idle and allowed this to go on,” Lewey said.

Lewey said she and other family members want justice.

“Just the mistreatment of my father’s body alone, there has to be laws against that, and if there are not, there needs to be some because of what happened. Like what I said before, it is not OK,” Lewey said.

The lawyer for the Board of Funeral Services said they are not authorized to bring criminal charges against a licensee. The determination of whether to bring criminal charges would come from a district attorney.

WMTW reached out to the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday but has not heard back.

“I think my dad deserves some justice and so do us kids,” Lewey said.

Pelletier said she was horrified by how her father’s remains were treated.

“We’re going to hurt no matter what, no matter what happens to him you know. He just shouldn’t get away with it,” Pelletier said.

Kincer’s license will remain suspended until a future public hearing when all of the complaints filed against his business can be heard at the same time. A date for that hearing has not been set.

