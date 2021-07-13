Maine approves law to shift recycling costs to producers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s governor has signed a law touted as the first of its kind in the nation to shift some recycling costs from residents to producers.

Governor Janet Mills on Tuesday signed the proposal, which would charge companies for the cost of getting rid of non-recyclable packaging materials.

Supporters of the proposal said the payments would be used to cover operational costs, pay department fees and fund education and infrastructure projects aimed at reducing future packaging waste.

The program is commonly referred to as “extended producer responsibility.”

Canadian provinces and European countries have also used it for packaging.

