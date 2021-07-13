Advertisement

Lawsuit alleges rampant sexual harassment and discrimination within Maine State Prison

Lawyers hope the case will lead to improved working conditions for female prison employees.
Maine State Prison
Maine State Prison
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — A Maine corrections officer has filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court against the Maine Department of Corrections, alleging sex and sexual orientation discrimination, harassment and retaliation at the Maine State Prison and Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren.

In the lawsuit, Autumn Dinsmore describes the work environment at the facilities as “hostile and abusive to female COs” going on to call it “severe and pervasive harassment.”

The lawsuit also alleges that male officers and supervisors at the facilities repeatedly tell female employees that women should not work there and that there is an institutional stereotype that female corrections officers are romantically interested in inmates.

The lawsuit alleges that male employees made sexual advances and sent sexual photos to Dinsmore and those male employees openly discussed trying to have sex with female officers without consequences.

The suit also says that Dinsmore, who is gay, had her sexual orientation repeatedly questioned, including by a supervisor who told her she hadn’t “found a real man” yet and another supervisor who told a male coworker that he should try to sleep with her to “flip” her sexual orientation.

The court complaint follows the finding of the Maine Human Rights Commission in January 2021 and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in June 2021 that the Department of Corrections engaged in unlawful sex discrimination and created a sex-based hostile work environment.

Attorneys for Dinsmore said they hoped the lawsuit would “lead to women employees of the Prison finally being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

The Maine Attorney General’s Office would not comment on the lawsuit Tuesday morning.

