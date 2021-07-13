Jesup hosts discussion on life and works of Ashley Bryan

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Jesup Library hosted Daniel Minter, an adjunct professor at the Maine College of Art on Tuesday for a discussion about the life of artist and children’s author and illustrator Ashley Bryan.

Minter covered Bryan’s work in the conjunction of art and civil rights.

Bryan, who turned 98 years old Tuesday, served in a segregated unit in World War II, landed at Omaha Beach on D-day, and kept a sketch pad inside his gas mask.

He lives off the coast of Maine on Islesford.

Minter’s work is mostly in painting, but covers a lot of the themes that are in Bryan’s work, and the library says he’s a perfect fit as the featured speaker.

“Both in terms of topics they address, they’re similar kinds of topics, and their artwork is visually very different,” said Jesup’s Library Director Ruth Eveland. “It will be interesting to hear his perspective on how he also resonates with these themes.”

For a link to view Tuesday’s discussion, visit jesuplibrary.org.

