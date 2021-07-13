Advertisement

Jesup hosts discussion on life and works of Ashley Bryan

Bryan, who turned 98 years old Tuesday, served in a segregated unit in World War II, landed at...
Bryan, who turned 98 years old Tuesday, served in a segregated unit in World War II, landed at Omaha Beach on D-day, and kept a sketch pad inside his gas mask.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Jesup Library hosted Daniel Minter, an adjunct professor at the Maine College of Art on Tuesday for a discussion about the life of artist and children’s author and illustrator Ashley Bryan.

Minter covered Bryan’s work in the conjunction of art and civil rights.

Bryan, who turned 98 years old Tuesday, served in a segregated unit in World War II, landed at Omaha Beach on D-day, and kept a sketch pad inside his gas mask.

He lives off the coast of Maine on Islesford.

Minter’s work is mostly in painting, but covers a lot of the themes that are in Bryan’s work, and the library says he’s a perfect fit as the featured speaker.

“Both in terms of topics they address, they’re similar kinds of topics, and their artwork is visually very different,” said Jesup’s Library Director Ruth Eveland. “It will be interesting to hear his perspective on how he also resonates with these themes.”

For a link to view Tuesday’s discussion, visit jesuplibrary.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine
Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Columbus replica ship will not be coming to Bangor
Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten...
Three Portland police officers hurt in attack

Latest News

Maine State Police Car
Investigation finds no pattern of profiling by trooper
A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Maine funeral director accused of letting bodies decay has license indefinitely suspended
Maine Forest and Logging Museum preparing for big event later this month
Ryan Carleton appears in a Dover-Foxcroft courtroom Tuesday
Guilford man who killed father’s cat with frying pan found guilty of animal cruelty