Investigation finds no pattern of profiling by trooper

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s state police chief says an investigation of more than 1,000 traffic stops found no pattern of racial profiling by a trooper accused of targeting a Black motorist.

Col. John Cote said there was no targeting of motorists based on race, “or any other trait common to a protected group.”

Trooper John Darcy was recorded talking to another trooper on a cruiser microphone moments before stopping a Black motorist driving through York in August 2019.

About 140 grams of cocaine, 880 counterfeit prescription pills and a loaded firearm were seized, but a prosecutor dismissed the charges after the video was released.

