Increasing Clouds Today, Isolated Shower Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today. A warm front will push toward the state as the day progresses. After some morning sunshine, we’ll see increasing clouds late morning into the afternoon as the warm front approaches. A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out today but overall the bulk of the day will be dry. Temperatures will top off in the 70s to near 80° for most spots away from the coast with coastal areas being a bit cooler with highs in the mid-60s to near 70° due to an onshore wind. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight and we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers after midnight mainly across northern areas. Overnight lows will be right around 60°.

The warm front will move through the state Wednesday. We’ll see plenty of clouds Wednesday along with the chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Temperatures Wednesday will be cooler due to the cloud cover and onshore flow with highs only reaching the mid-60s to low 70s. Warmer and more humid air will move in behind the front for the remainder of the week. Expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon. It will be warm and humid Thursday with highs reaching the mid-70s to low 80s and dew points in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Plan on a warm and humid Friday too with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. A cold front is forecast to move into the state on Saturday giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms to start the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s Saturday.

A warm front will move through the state Wednesday bringing a warm and humid airmass into the state for the end of the week into the weekend. (WABI)

Today: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs between 69°-79°, coolest along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Scattered showers possible after midnight mainly across northern locales. Lows between 57°-63°. Light south/southeast wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Warm and humid. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

