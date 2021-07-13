Hollywood Casino hosting table game dealer job fair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Shuffle up and deal!

Hollywood Casino is looking for help.

Wednesday from 4-7pm, they are holding a job fair for table games dealers.

The event is in the lobby of the hotel.

Officials say they have been looking to fill a variety of positions for months.

Need a little incentive?

The casino is offering a one thousand dollar sign on bonus for those who qualify.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.