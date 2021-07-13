Hollywood Casino hosting table game dealer job fair
$1000 signing bonus for those that qualify.
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Shuffle up and deal!
Hollywood Casino is looking for help.
Wednesday from 4-7pm, they are holding a job fair for table games dealers.
The event is in the lobby of the hotel.
Officials say they have been looking to fill a variety of positions for months.
Need a little incentive?
The casino is offering a one thousand dollar sign on bonus for those who qualify.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.