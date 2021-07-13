Governor Mills vetoes bill to create consumer owned utility company

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has vetoed a bill that would have created a consumer owned utility company.

In her veto message, the Governor called the recent performance of Maine’s utilities “abysmal” and said that “it may well be that the time has come for the people of the State of Maine to retake control over the [utilities’] assets”, but she raised several outstanding concerns about the substance of the bill, noting that those concerns combined with a rushed legislative process could create more problems than the bill solves.

The proposal would have created an independent nonprofit organization called Pine Tree Power Company to replace Central Maine Power and Versant.

The bill recently passed the House and Senate but not by big enough margins to override a veto.

Supporters of the bill have said if Mills didn’t sign the bill, they would begin collecting signatures to get the issue on a statewide ballot next year.

