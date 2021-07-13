Eastern Maine Community College offering free coding, cooking camps

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eastern Maine Community College is offering a free program for aspiring young chefs.

Their four day Pasta Camp teaches teens how to mix, roll, cut, and shape different kinds of pasta.

Classes are taught by an Italian trained chef, and you have the potential to earn a micro-credential in pasta making.

Classes start August 2nd and are open for kids ages 13 to 18.

”If you’re just a home cook, it’s fun, it’s easy, it’s a great way to involve your family in cooking and to learn more about preparing foods at home for yourself,” said Chef Nathan Scott.

They are also offering a free coding camp as well starting July 26th.

For more information, you can visit their website.

