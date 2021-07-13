Clouds Stick Around Through Wednesday. Warm Front Brings Showers & Storms.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to stream into the region ahead of a warm front that will move through late afternoon Wednesday. Tonight, will consist of mostly cloudy to overcast skies with a few isolated showers possible across the north. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with some areas of fog expected to develop.

Overcast skies for Wednesday & because of the extra clouds, highs will remain on the cooler side staying in the mid 60s to low 70s. The warm front will start to move through by tomorrow afternoon. Along the front expect some showers & storms to develop especially to the west. A few stronger storms will be possible along the NH/ME border. As the storms move eastwards into the evening, they will weaken and eventually fizzle out. After the front clears, a much more moisture rich & humid environment settles into the region. Expect dew points to be climbing for the rest of the week.

Scattered showers & storms will be likely along a warm front that will move into the west by tomorrow afternoon. Storms will fizzle out as they move east. (WABI)

Warm front Wednesday afternoon will bring a more humid airmass to the region by late week. (WABI)

Thursday will have a few early morning showers & clouds. As the day progresses, clouds will give way to more sunshine. It will be warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s to the mid 80s and dew points in the low to mid 60s.

Another warm & humid day for Friday. Highs will be very similar to that of Thursday. There will be an afternoon chance of showers & storms ahead of a cold front that will move through on Saturday. Saturday will see a good chance of showers & storms as the front moves through. Still humid, but highs will be slightly cooler in the 70s. After the front clears, a much drier and comfortable airmass will settle in.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few showers north. Lows in the 50s & 60s with a light and variable wind.

TOMORROW: Overcast skies with highs in the 60s & low 70s. A few late day showers and storms likely. Winds out of the SSE around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers with brightening skies for the afternoon. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Still humid.

FRIDAY: Humidity sticks around with highs in the 70s & 80s. A few afternoon storms possible

SATURDAY: Still humid. Increasing clouds with the chance of showers & storms. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible with highs in the 70s, Humidity will be improving.

