81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine

Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 81 new cases of coronavirus in our state. These numbers reflect several days of reporting since the Mane CDC no longer conducts case investigations on weekends.

No new deaths, that total remains at 862 since the pandemic began.

Both York and Androscoggin counties seeing double digit increases in new cases.

Only Somerset and Washington counties reporting no new cases.

Meanwhile, just 485 newly recorded doses of the COVID-19 shot being administered.

A little more than 59% of Maine’s population is now fully vaccinated against the virus.

