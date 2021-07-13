Advertisement

81 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maine

No new deaths reported by Maine CDC, overall total remains at 862
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus data released by Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 81 new cases of coronavirus in our state. These numbers reflect several days of reporting since the Mane CDC no longer conducts case investigations on weekends.

No new deaths, that total remains at 862 since the pandemic began.

Both York and Androscoggin counties seeing double digit increases in new cases.

Only Somerset and Washington counties reporting no new cases.

Meanwhile, just 485 newly recorded doses of the COVID-19 shot being administered.

A little more than 59% of Maine’s population is now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Columbus replica ship will not be coming to Bangor
Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten...
Three Portland police officers hurt in attack
Poll question
Poll results

Latest News

Maine expands free meals to students program
According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify...
Maine to make school meals free for all students
Dwayne Tomah, Passamaquoddy Language Keeper, is looking to inspire dialogue in the presence of...
Passamaquoddy Tribe looks to inspire dialogue during Tall Ships event
Maine State Library
Maine State Library reopens at temporary location