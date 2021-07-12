Advertisement

Windham man injured in fatal NH plane crash

The Charlestown Police Department said the crash occurred at about 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.
The Charlestown Police Department said the crash occurred at about 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WMTW) - A Windham man is recovering after a plane crash in New Hampshire which claimed the life of another man.

Charlestown police identified the men involved Sunday as Ilya Rivkin, 47, of Windham and Paul Harrison, 54, of Ryegate, Vermont.

Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rivkin was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The Charlestown Police Department said the crash occurred at about 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Columbus replica ship will not be coming to Bangor
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
A TV5 viewer was able to send us these clips of video from earlier in the evening.
Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Washington Saturday night
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events
Moleon was the first of four arrests during the investigation
Brewer Police arrest four people during drug investigation

Latest News

Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
The bill in Congress addresses voter access, election security and use of finances for...
Maine groups gather in Bangor, rally in support of “For The People Act”
One of the many sales on display in Orrington this weekend.
Orrington Holds Final Day of “Endless Yard Sale”
Great Fire of 1911
Great Fire of 1911 walking tour