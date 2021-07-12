Windham man injured in fatal NH plane crash

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WMTW) - A Windham man is recovering after a plane crash in New Hampshire which claimed the life of another man.

Charlestown police identified the men involved Sunday as Ilya Rivkin, 47, of Windham and Paul Harrison, 54, of Ryegate, Vermont.

Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rivkin was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The Charlestown Police Department said the crash occurred at about 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.