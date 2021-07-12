Variably Cloudy, Seasonable Temperatures Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Moisture associated with a warm front located to our south this morning is responsible for plenty of clouds across much of the state this morning along with some scattered showers along the coast and across southern areas. Coastal areas will see a slight chance of a few showers early this morning otherwise expect the showers to push further south and away from the area as the morning progresses leading to a mainly dry day. High pressure building in from the north will bring brightening skies from north to south across the state this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s for highs, coolest along the coast due to more cloudiness. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky for the overnight hours with patchy fog possible especially for areas closer to the coast. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-50s to low 60s.

High pressure will slide to our east on Tuesday. A warm front will push toward the state as the day progresses. After some morning sunshine, we’ll see increasing clouds late morning into the afternoon as the warm front approaches. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible across northern and western areas but overall the bulk of the day looks dry. Temperatures will top off in the 70s to near 80° for most spots with coastal areas being a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s to near 70° due to an onshore wind. The warm front will move through the state Wednesday. We’ll see plenty of clouds Wednesday along with the chance for some afternoon showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Warmer and more humid air will move in behind the front for the remainder of the week. Expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon. It will be warm and humid Thursday with highs reaching the mid-70s to low 80s and dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Friday looks like a decent day right now with variably cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to mid-80s. The warm and humid weather will stick around through the weekend.

Humidity levels won't be too bad today and Tuesday but will start to climb Wednesday as a warm front moves through the region. Plan on very humid conditions late in the week and into the weekend. (WABI)

Today: Variably cloudy. Slight chance of a few showers along the coast this morning. Highs between 74°-84°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 56°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm mainly across northern and western parts of the state. Highs between 69°-79°, coolest along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Morning showers and thunderstorms then brightening skies during the afternoon. Humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

