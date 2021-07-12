Advertisement

Three Portland police officers hurt in attack

Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten...
Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten them with it.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Three Portland police officers were hurt Sunday evening after they were attacked by a bystander.

The officers were responding to reports of some sort of disturbance on Preble Street when a 21-year-old man not connected with that call tried to fight with them.

Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten them with it.

That man was charged with felony possession of firearm, assault on a police officer, and refusal to submit to arrest.

The three officers were all taken to the hospital to be treated for what are described as minor injuries and all should be OK.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Columbus replica ship will not be coming to Bangor
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
A TV5 viewer was able to send us these clips of video from earlier in the evening.
Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Washington Saturday night
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events
Moleon was the first of four arrests during the investigation
Brewer Police arrest four people during drug investigation

Latest News

The Charlestown Police Department said the crash occurred at about 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.
Windham man injured in fatal NH plane crash
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
The bill in Congress addresses voter access, election security and use of finances for...
Maine groups gather in Bangor, rally in support of “For The People Act”
One of the many sales on display in Orrington this weekend.
Orrington Holds Final Day of “Endless Yard Sale”