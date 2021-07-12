State Police helping give back to kids in Sidney

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State Police are helping give back to kids in Sidney.

They teamed up with Dick’s Sporting Goods in Augusta to give a new basketball hoop to the Northern Family Institute.

NFI offers various things to the community like education, counseling, and foster care.

The new basketball hoop will replace the existing one that was in need of repairs.

We’re told troopers have already been challenged to a future basketball game.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.