Advertisement

Sinacola drafted by San Francisco Giants

By Connor Clement
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine ace pitcher Nick Sinacola has officially found a new home.

The first-team All-American for the Black Bears this past season is now a member of the San Francisco Giants organization.

Sinacola was selected by the Giants in the seventh round of the MLB Draft Monday afternoon with the 206th overall pick.

Sinacola is the 61st former Black Bear to be taken in the MLB Draft and only the 13th to go in the top 10 rounds.

He set the Maine program and America East single-season strikeout record this season with 139.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Columbus replica ship will not be coming to Bangor
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
A TV5 viewer was able to send us these clips of video from earlier in the evening.
Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Washington Saturday night
Moleon was the first of four arrests during the investigation
Brewer Police arrest four people during drug investigation

Latest News

Brownville scoreboard restoration
Brownville Junction High School gets an important piece of basketball history restored
UMaine football gets first workout on new turf
UMaine football gets first workout on new turf
Kebo to host Maine Amateur
Kebo Valley Golf Club readies for Maine Amateur Tournament
Justin Rolfe will be on the Fury-Wilder III undercard July 24th.
Maine boxer to fight on Fury-Wilder III undercard