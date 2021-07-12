Sinacola drafted by San Francisco Giants

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine ace pitcher Nick Sinacola has officially found a new home.

The first-team All-American for the Black Bears this past season is now a member of the San Francisco Giants organization.

Sinacola was selected by the Giants in the seventh round of the MLB Draft Monday afternoon with the 206th overall pick.

Sinacola is the 61st former Black Bear to be taken in the MLB Draft and only the 13th to go in the top 10 rounds.

He set the Maine program and America East single-season strikeout record this season with 139.

