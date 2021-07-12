Advertisement

Seeds of Peace reconvenes but without international teens

Boniface Kabongo, of South Portland, Maine, a leader at the Seeds of Peace summer camp, left,...
Boniface Kabongo, of South Portland, Maine, a leader at the Seeds of Peace summer camp, left, along with campers Hannah Farrar of Dexter, Maine, and Matt Suslovic, of Portland, Maine, raise the camp's flag during a ceremony, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Otisfield, Maine. During most years several countries are represented during the flag-raising ceremony but this year only campers from the United States are attending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTISFIELD, Maine (AP) — The Seeds of Peace camp is getting underway for the first time since the pandemic — but without the international flavor.

Monday’s flag-raising ceremony marks the start of the first of two sessions this summer involving teenagers from the United States.

The first session includes campers from Greater Boston, including Vermont and New Hampshire, and the New York City area.

The camp was originally created to bring together Israeli and Palestinian teenagers to find common ground.

It has expanded to include teenagers from the U.S. who explore their own divisions in hopes of ending hatred and violence.

