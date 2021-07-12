Advertisement

Nao Santa Maria set to sail out of Bucksport Wednesday

Making its way up Penobscot Bay Thursday, the Nao Santa Maria from Spain.
Making its way up Penobscot Bay Thursday, the Nao Santa Maria from Spain.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial replica of the kind of ship Christopher Columbus sailed is set to pull out of Bucksport Wednesday.

But with no visit to Bangor anymore.

Much of the Four Port Loop Event, which featured four ships coming to the greater Bangor area, has been canceled

The Nao Santa Maria will remain docked in Bucksport until Wednesday morning, though tours of the ship are continuing.

Protestors say the ship’s presence is disrespectful to indigenous people and the violence they experienced at the hands of Europeans.

Three other ships were also scheduled to make similar visits to Bucksport and Bangor.

The Coast Guard cutter Abbie Burgess has also cancelled.

It’s unclear if Maine Maritime’s training ship the Schooner Bowdoin, or the University of Maine’s 3D printed boat 3Dirigo, will go ahead with their planned visits.

