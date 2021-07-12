Maine State Library reopens at temporary location

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Library reopened its doors Monday at a temporary location.

The library’s permanent location at the Cultural Building closed to the public in May 2020 for repairs and upgrades.

Right now, the public can visit the temporary location at 242 State Street.

They are requiring reservations to use computers and microfilm research services due to limited space.

State Librarian James Ritter says they plan to host a public reopening celebration next month.

