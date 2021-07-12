Advertisement

Maine senators join push to fund low-income college students

Graduation cap with tassel
Graduation cap with tassel(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s U.S. senators have joined a push to continue funding a program that helps first-generation and low-income students attend college.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins is one of the leaders of the effort, which includes 56 senators, one of whom is independent Sen. Angus King.

The senators want to keep funding Federal TRIO Programs in fiscal 2022.

The programs help underserved students with services to help them attain a college education. More than 7,500 students are served by TRIO in Maine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Columbus replica ship will not be coming to Bangor
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
A TV5 viewer was able to send us these clips of video from earlier in the evening.
Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Washington Saturday night
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

Making its way up Penobscot Bay Thursday, the Nao Santa Maria from Spain.
Nao Santa Maria set to sail out of Bucksport Wednesday
The Bandstand in Fort Fairfield
Maine Potato Blossom Festival Begins in Fort Fairfield
Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten...
Three Portland police officers hurt in attack
The Charlestown Police Department said the crash occurred at about 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.
Windham man injured in fatal NH plane crash