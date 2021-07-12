Advertisement

Maine gas prices up again

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine gas prices are up again.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices have increased 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week.

The average is now $3.09 a gallon.

That’s 4.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 91.8 cents higher than a year ago.

Of the stations in Maine surveyed, the lowest price is $2.79 a gallon.

The most expensive is $3.35.

The national average has risen half a cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Columbus replica ship will not be coming to Bangor
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
A TV5 viewer was able to send us these clips of video from earlier in the evening.
Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Washington Saturday night
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

In this Oct. 12, 2008 file photo, farm-raised Atlantic salmon move across a conveyor belt as...
Agency: Endangered salmon can co-exist with dams on Kennebec
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine to continue pop-up COVID-19 shot clinics this summer
Hampden Bridge
Bridge reconstruction nearing midway point in central Maine
Graduation cap with tassel
Maine senators join push to fund low-income college students