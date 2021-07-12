Maine gas prices up again

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine gas prices are up again.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices have increased 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week.

The average is now $3.09 a gallon.

That’s 4.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 91.8 cents higher than a year ago.

Of the stations in Maine surveyed, the lowest price is $2.79 a gallon.

The most expensive is $3.35.

The national average has risen half a cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 on Monday.

