Maine to continue pop-up COVID-19 shot clinics this summer
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine health officials say the state is going to continue its pop-up coronavirus vaccination clinics through the summer.
Maine has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, and has used strategies such as free clinics and a now-closed mobile vaccine unit to get shots to people.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said pop-up clinics for people age 12 and older are active all over the state and will be until at least late August.
More than 67% of Maine’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.