Advertisement

It’s raining fish in Utah

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re outdoors in the Utah wilderness, better keep an eye on the sky for falling fish.

No, it’s not some biblical plague. It’s a high-flying effort to restock lakes in the Great Salt Lake state.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in a single week.

The division says it’s a highly effective method with a high survival rate that’s been around since the 1950s.

Game officials say one plane can deliver 35,000 free-falling fish in a single flight.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Columbus replica ship will not be coming to Bangor
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
A TV5 viewer was able to send us these clips of video from earlier in the evening.
Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Washington Saturday night
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti killing
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic,...
Joe Exotic kicks off contest to find his next romantic partner
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
Take a Look at This: It's raining fish
Graduation cap with tassel
Maine senators join push to fund low-income college students