Cooler With More Clouds Tuesday. Humidity Returns After Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure sitting to our north will continue to bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will drop into the 50s & low 60s. Patchy fog will be possible especially along the coast.

A warm front will start its approach from the west Tuesday. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day. There will also be the chance of some scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder over portions of western and northern Maine. Most of our region should remain dry. Highs will be slightly cooler in the 60s along the coast and 70s inland and north.

By Wednesday, the warm front will start to move through. Lots of clouds will help to keep highs on the cooler side, mainly in the 60s, a few spots to the north will reach the low 70s. It will become more noticeably humid as dew points start to reach the low 60s.

A warm front Wednesday will bring increased humidity to the region through the weekend. (WABI)

The humidity will be sticking around through the weekend. Scattered showers will be possible across the region Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. Skies will begin to brighten through Thursday afternoon with highs in the 70s & 80s. The humidity remains and highs will gradually warm through the weekend staying mainly in the 70s & 80s. Chances of showers & storms will increase for both Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with areas of fog. Lows in the 50s & low 60s with a light & variable wind.

TOMORROW: Some early morning sun, increasing clouds throughout the rest of the day. Highs in the 60s along the coast to the low 70s inland. SE wind around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds with highs in the 60s. Humidity will be climbing with dew points in the 60s. A few late day showers & storms possible

THURSDAY: Early morning showers with brightening skies for the afternoon. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Still humid.

FRIDAY: Humidity sticks around. More sunshine with highs in the 70s & 80s.

SATURDAY: Still humid. Increasing clouds with the chance of showers & storms. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

