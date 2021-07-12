Advertisement

Bridge reconstruction nearing midway point in central Maine

Hampden Bridge
Hampden Bridge(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) - A $45 million bridge reconstruction project in central Maine is nearing its midway point this coming week.

The Maine Department of Transportation says it will shift northbound traffic on Interstate 95 onto the third of eight new interstate bridges in Hampden on July 14.

The newest of the bridges is called Center Bridge and it crosses the Souadabscook Stream.

Maine DOT says completion of the bridge means three of the four new northbound bridges are now open to traffic.

The agency says the project involves rebuilding eight bridges and rehabilitating a ninth along a four-mile stretch of the interstate in Hampden.

