Advertisement

Bangor offering grant funding to businesses in need façade improvements

The City of Bangor is offering grant funding to businesses that need façade improvements.
The City of Bangor is offering grant funding to businesses that need façade improvements.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is offering grant funding to businesses that need façade improvements.

The program will match up to $15,000 to improve commercial storefronts.

It can go toward painting, window or door repair, signage, or awnings.

Community and Economic Development Officer Tyler Collins says they hope this helps preserve historic downtown Bangor.

”We’re trying to spur some private investment downtown so that the streets look a little better and more inviting and the community is on par with the historic preservation commission and so things are up to their standards and generally just trying keep buildings maintained is a good thing for everyone that comes downtown,” Collins said.

Applications will be accepted until Aug. 13 at 1p.m.

For more information, visit bangormaine. gov/facadegrant.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Columbus replica ship will not be coming to Bangor
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
A TV5 viewer was able to send us these clips of video from earlier in the evening.
Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Washington Saturday night
Moleon was the first of four arrests during the investigation
Brewer Police arrest four people during drug investigation

Latest News

Maine State Library
Maine State Library reopens at temporary location
Basketball hoop donation
State Police helping give back to kids in Sidney
Nao Santa Maria docked in Bucksport, Maine on Monday, July 12, 2021.
Columbus replica ship draws visitors to Bucksport after remainder of tour canceled
Bar Harbor, Maine
Scooter Cannonball riders going from Maine to California