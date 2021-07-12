Bangor offering grant funding to businesses in need façade improvements

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is offering grant funding to businesses that need façade improvements.

The program will match up to $15,000 to improve commercial storefronts.

It can go toward painting, window or door repair, signage, or awnings.

Community and Economic Development Officer Tyler Collins says they hope this helps preserve historic downtown Bangor.

”We’re trying to spur some private investment downtown so that the streets look a little better and more inviting and the community is on par with the historic preservation commission and so things are up to their standards and generally just trying keep buildings maintained is a good thing for everyone that comes downtown,” Collins said.

Applications will be accepted until Aug. 13 at 1p.m.

For more information, visit bangormaine. gov/facadegrant.

