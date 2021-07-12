Advertisement

Agency: Endangered salmon can co-exist with dams on Kennebec

In this Oct. 12, 2008 file photo, farm-raised Atlantic salmon move across a conveyor belt as...
In this Oct. 12, 2008 file photo, farm-raised Atlantic salmon move across a conveyor belt as they are brought aboard a harvesting boat near Eastport, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Federal energy regulators say endangered Atlantic salmon in the Kennebec River can be protected without removing four hydroelectric dams - much to the surprise of conservationists.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission reached the conclusion in a draft environmental assessment in the relicensing one of four dams owned by the Canada-based Brookfield Renewables.

Conservationists say the proclamation puts the agency at odds with the National Marine Fisheries Service.

