Agency: Endangered salmon can co-exist with dams on Kennebec

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Federal energy regulators say endangered Atlantic salmon in the Kennebec River can be protected without removing four hydroelectric dams - much to the surprise of conservationists.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission reached the conclusion in a draft environmental assessment in the relicensing one of four dams owned by the Canada-based Brookfield Renewables.

Conservationists say the proclamation puts the agency at odds with the National Marine Fisheries Service.

