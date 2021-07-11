Advertisement

Orrington Holds Final Day of “Endless Yard Sale”

The sale is part of the commencement of the town’s “Old Home Week”
One of the many sales on display in Orrington this weekend.
One of the many sales on display in Orrington this weekend.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - One man’s trash was another’s treasure in Orrington this weekend.

Today was the final day of the town’s “Endless Yard Sale”, where dozens of homes offered up all sorts of hidden gems for cheap prices.

The sale was one of the opening events of Orrington’s “Old Home Week”, a celebration of both the town’s birthday and Maine’s bicentennial, and gave people a chance to get to know their fellow townspeople while getting their hands on some great deals.

Participants in the sale say it represented a fresh start and a way to come together after a tough year.

“It’s good for everybody in town to clean out and get rid of things, but it brings the community together and everybody has a good time,” said Sharon Ester, whose daughter held a sale to part with unused baby clothes.

“It seemed nice, just to be out and be able to move around and be mask free and see people you hadn’t seen for awhile, neighbors, and it was a good time.”

For a full list of Orrington’s planned festivities, you can go to https://www.orringtonoldhomeweek.com/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Moleon was the first of four arrests during the investigation
Brewer Police arrest four people during drug investigation
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 10th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
File photo
Biddeford Middle School employee faces federal child pornography charges

Latest News

Great Fire of 1911
Great Fire of 1911 walking tour
Looking back more than a century.
Bangor Tour
Columbus replica ship won't sail to Bangor.
Bangor cancels event to include Columbus ship replica
Latest coronavirus statistics according to Maine CDC
More than 59% of Mainers now fully vaccinated against coronavirus