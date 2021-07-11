Orrington Holds Final Day of “Endless Yard Sale”

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - One man’s trash was another’s treasure in Orrington this weekend.

Today was the final day of the town’s “Endless Yard Sale”, where dozens of homes offered up all sorts of hidden gems for cheap prices.

The sale was one of the opening events of Orrington’s “Old Home Week”, a celebration of both the town’s birthday and Maine’s bicentennial, and gave people a chance to get to know their fellow townspeople while getting their hands on some great deals.

Participants in the sale say it represented a fresh start and a way to come together after a tough year.

“It’s good for everybody in town to clean out and get rid of things, but it brings the community together and everybody has a good time,” said Sharon Ester, whose daughter held a sale to part with unused baby clothes.

“It seemed nice, just to be out and be able to move around and be mask free and see people you hadn’t seen for awhile, neighbors, and it was a good time.”

For a full list of Orrington’s planned festivities, you can go to https://www.orringtonoldhomeweek.com/

