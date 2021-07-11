Advertisement

Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Washington Saturday night

A TV5 viewer was able to send us these clips of video from earlier in the evening.
A TV5 viewer was able to send us these clips of video from earlier in the evening.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Multiple area crews are responding to a structure fire along route 17 in the town of Washington.

Officials with the nearby Jefferson Fire Department say they got the call for mutual aid around 7:30 p.m.

A TV5 viewer was able to send us these clips of video from earlier in the evening.

As of 10 p.m. crews were still on scene fighting the active fire.

We are continuing to gather further details.

