More than 59% of Mainers now fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Latest coronavirus statistics according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 59.19% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the latest information from the Maine CDC.

1,075 new vaccinations were administered. Of those, 795,702 receiving the final dose.

We should note the new and total cases and deaths statistics updated with the same numbers as Saturday on the Maine CDC website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.