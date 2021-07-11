Advertisement

More than 59% of Mainers now fully vaccinated against coronavirus

1,546,989 COVID-19 shots now administered in our state, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus statistics according to Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus statistics according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 59.19% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the latest information from the Maine CDC.

1,075 new vaccinations were administered. Of those, 795,702 receiving the final dose.

We should note the new and total cases and deaths statistics updated with the same numbers as Saturday on the Maine CDC website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Moleon was the first of four arrests during the investigation
Brewer Police arrest four people during drug investigation
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 10th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
File photo
Biddeford Middle School employee faces federal child pornography charges

Latest News

A TV5 viewer was able to send us these clips of video from earlier in the evening.
Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Washington Saturday night
The muddy obstacle course also took place last summer during the pandemic, but on a smaller...
Annual Wicked Muddy Mainer takes place in Orrington Saturday
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Several Gold Star family members and Project volunteers gather and catch up at the start of the...
Summit Project Hosts Family Picnic in Millinocket