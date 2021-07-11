Maine groups gather in Bangor, rally in support of “For The People Act”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A number of Maine groups gathered at Pierce Park in Bangor today to rally for the “For The People Act.”

The bill in Congress addresses voter access, election security and use of finances for political campaigns.

The Greater Bangor Branch of the NAACP, Indivisible Bangor, and Indivisible MDI were rallying for Maine’s Senators Susan Collins and Angus King to pass the bill.

Organizers wrote post cards to send to both Senators as well.

And were helping members of the public register to vote.

”We believe that strong democracies allow people to vote sort of without undue burden, and so we want to encourage our senators to pass legislation that allows that across the country,” said Michael Corlew, a member of Indivisible Bangor.

TV5 reached out to both the Office’s of Senator’s King and Collins on the rally today.

A spokesman from Senator Collins’ office gave the following statement:

“Senator Collins opposes this bill. It would prevent even the most most basic voter ID laws, mandate that states allow ballot harvesting — a practice that has been outlawed in Maine — and force the federal government to subsidize the campaigns of millionaire political candidates. These changes just don’t make sense.”

Senator King gave a statement regarding the bill last month in Congress. It says in part:

“It is my fervent belief that we must carry on this effort by working to ensure that voting is simple and accessible for every eligible voter who wants to participate... The goals of these state bills are clear: to make voting a more onerous process for citizens simply trying to make their voices heard.”

