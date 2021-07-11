Lots of clouds today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will move in Sunday morning and linger through the day. A weak cold front will move through Northern Maine late Sunday evening and night. A few showers are possible in Aroostook County as the front enters the state. The cold front will continue to move south through the region into Monday, but the chance for showers is low.

Temperatures will stay warm this week but dew points will rise as the week goes on, therefore the humidity will increase each day. The chance for showers returns on Wednesday, but there is a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the week.

TODAY: Becoming cloudy. Highs 74°-84°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lows 54°-62°. Calm wind. Patchy fog.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 70°-80°. North wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Highs 67°-80°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms possible. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Southwest wind 5-15.

