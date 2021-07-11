Great Fire of 1911 walking tour

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 110 years ago, an event that completely changed the city of Bangor transpired.

Known today as The Great Fire of 1911, Brian Sullivan joined a tour detailing it all.

“It’s a pretty incredible opportunity to look at what Bangor looked like a 1911 and how that fire shape the city today,” the Bangor Historical Society’s Ryan Hewes offering a glimpse into the past.

“Hearing the story of the fire as it unfolded,” he explained. “The loss of the two firefighters that perished in the fire. The fact that the fire happened on a Sunday. There were very few people in downtown Bangor on that afternoon when the fire broke out which turned out to be a blessing in some ways, the fact they were fewer people around to be casualties of the fire. That being said they were a large number of civilians that turned out to view the fire.”

Bradley resident Mac Herrling among the civilians who turned out to learn more.

“I love the whole idea of history, rediscovering history, finding out how the fire started and most of all being out on a beautiful day,” said Herrling.

Father and daughter Dan and Josie Benner on the quest for knowledge..

“I like to have my daughter learn about the history of Bangor, so, I thought it be a great experience for her,” said Dan.

“I love it,” added Josie. “I love coming out here and learning about the history of where I live with my dad. It’s really exciting and I love it.”

The roughly hour long tour takes you on a mile long walk through Bangor’s downtown. A much different place than it was over a century ago.

“These beautiful buildings in downtown were built after the fire, so we get a chance to see why that happened and how it took place,” said Hewes.

“I love being able to share the story so they are not forgotten and really to help people understand the way to the city became the beautiful place that it is now.”

To learn more about future tours with the Bangor Historical Society you can click here.

