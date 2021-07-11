Bangor cancels event to include Columbus ship replica

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After days of controversy, a replica of a ship sailed by Christopher Columbus won’t be coming to Bangor later this week.

The President of the Penobscot Marine Heritage Association tells TV5 the Nao Santa Maria will not be sailing up river as originally planned.

City officials say the Tall Ships event that was set to start the 15th is cancelled.

The ship is docked in Bucksport and offered tours Sunday, however, town officials posted on their Facebook page this was to honor pre-sold tickets.

They say the ship, quote “currently has no place to go” and hope to have it out of Harbor by Monday.

Among the voices of opposition to the ship being included in the Tall Ships event was Penobscot Nation member Lokotah Sanborn.

“I think it’s good that the ship is not coming,” said Sanborn. “That keeps us from having to organize events around it coming to Bangor which was the immediate first step that we had planned and thought of. It’s ultimately good news that it’s not going to be coming here, but I think the next step is to think about why this happened and move forward in the future so that this kind of thing isn’t celebrated or able to flourish here.”

While the event in Bangor originally set for July 15th through 17th is not happening, the PMHA President says other municipalities are quote, “making their own decisions” on how to proceed.

Bangor Savings Bank, a sponsor of the event, issued a statement supporting the decision to cancel in Bangor.

They say they apologize for not recognizing the insensitivity of including the ship in the plans.

