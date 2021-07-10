Tall Ships event has been canceled

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to the Bangor Daily News. the Tall Ships event that began yesterday in Bucksport has been canceled.

Tribal leaders expressed outrage today over an upcoming tall ships event that would include a replica of a ship sailed by Christopher Columbus.

The Nao Santa Maria sailed into Bucksport on Thursday to kick off the Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association’s Four-Part Loop event to celebrate Maine’s 200th birthday.

The Penobscot Nation released a statement this evening asking for the event scheduled to be canceled.

The statement said, in part:

“The Penobscot Nation is disappointed and disheartened that any group would use a replica of a ship used by Christopher Columbus to celebrate the heritage and statehood of Maine.

“Maine has existed for 200 years. Our people have been here for at least 12,000 years.”

The Maine Bicentennial Commission has issued a statement as well saying, “While the ship’s visit is not hosted by Maine200 and the bicentennial commission is not involved in the planning for this event, we regret that this ship was chosen for an event that is associated with Maine’s bicentennial, as the mistreatment of Native Americans is a devastating part of Maine’s history.”

According to the Bangor Daily News, Dick Campbell, one of the event’s organizers, gave the following statement:

“In our interest to celebrate Maine’s maritime heritage and bring masted ships to the Penobscot basin and upriver to Bangor, we failed to appreciate the symbolic significance of bringing the replica of the Santa Maria to port. We are now much more aware of the impact having that vessel here has on those whose histories pre-date Maine statehood. We apologize to those who have been offended by our error.”

