Summit Project Hosts Family Picnic in Millinocket

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A group dedicated to supporting the family of fallen veterans held their first major gathering in two years this morning.

The Summit Project put together a picnic in Millinocket, where the tight-knit community of veterans and Gold Star family members came together to eat food, catch up with one another, and generally bring together a group who had spent so much time apart due to the pandemic.

The Project has spent years working as a support group for Gold Star families, most famously with their Living Memorial, rocks handpicked by family members with the names of the fallen etched into them, which frequently accompany the Project through their activities.

After being separated for so long, organizers of the picnic say it was nice to be back together again.

“The fallen, they say that they die twice, once when the tragedy occurs, and then again the last time someone says their name,” said Stephen Bailey, the Project’s Hosted Events Manager. “So, it’s really important that we get everyone together and we make sure that this living memorial carries on.”

The Project feels these events are important not just for honoring the fallen, but supporting those they’ve left behind with a new community.

“We have a little camaraderie together, get to know whether it be families or soldiers that’s served with one of these folks, or, there’s a lot of healing that goes on when veterans and families and kids and everybody get together,” explained Jeff Hutchins, a Gold Star Father who had been with the Project since the loss of his son.

I believe that it’s really important that the memories and sacrifices of these servicemen and women that had sacrificed so much for us are not forgotten, and to do it in a way that celebrates their life is really special,” added Mark Losacco, the Project’s Family Liasion.

