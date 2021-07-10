Advertisement

North Anson man resuscitated following crash in Madison Thursday

Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies say they found 65-year-old Vaughn Staples unresponsive on Route 201 when they responded to the crash around 4 p.m..
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - A North Anson man was resuscitated Thursday afternoon after crashing his car in Madison.

Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies say they found 65-year-old Vaughn Staples unresponsive on Route 201 when they responded to the crash around 4 p.m..

Police say they had to perform CPR and use an AED to revive Staples after he stopped breathing and had no pulse.

Staples was transported to Maine Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Officials say Staples may have experienced a medical event which could have forced his car off the road.

