Advertisement

Mostly sunny, warmer today

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain associated with Tropical Storm Elsa has moved out of the region. High pressure builds in this weekend and mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected today. There will be more cloud cover on Sunday.

A weak cold from will move through Northern Maine late Sunday afternoon and evening. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. The cold front will continue to move south through the state Sunday night and Monday, but the chance for showers is low.

Temperatures will stay warm this week and dew points will increase as the week goes on. The chance for showers returns on Tuesday, but there is a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 70°-80°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 50°-60°. Calm winds. Coastal fog.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 73°-83°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Slight chance of showers. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms possible. South wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Fortin
Fairfield man arrested, accused of attacking couple inside their Waterville home
Moleon was the first of four arrests during the investigation
Brewer Police arrest four people during drug investigation
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 9th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Entomologist Tom Schmeelk said to avoid bug zappers or light traps.
How to keep newly hatched browntail moths from invading your yard
Making its way up Penobscot Bay Thursday, the Nao Santa Maria from Spain.
Spanish ship ‘Nao Santa María’ docks in Bucksport

Latest News

Rainfall totals from Elsa ranges from less than an inch to some spots upwards of 4-5".
Elsa Has Cleared The Region. The Drying Out Process Begins.
Elsa Has Cleared The State
Additional rainfall amounts will be highest along the coast and across Downeast Maine.
Elsa Continues To Bring Heavy Rainfall Across The Region. Flooding Is A Concern.
Heavy Rainfall From Elsa Will Lead To Areas Of Flooding.