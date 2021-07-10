Mostly sunny, warmer today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain associated with Tropical Storm Elsa has moved out of the region. High pressure builds in this weekend and mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected today. There will be more cloud cover on Sunday.

A weak cold from will move through Northern Maine late Sunday afternoon and evening. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. The cold front will continue to move south through the state Sunday night and Monday, but the chance for showers is low.

Temperatures will stay warm this week and dew points will increase as the week goes on. The chance for showers returns on Tuesday, but there is a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 70°-80°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 50°-60°. Calm winds. Coastal fog.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 73°-83°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Slight chance of showers. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms possible. South wind 5-15 mph.

