Maine’s community colleges says tuition and fee costs will remain the same this year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s community colleges will not increase tuition or fees this coming school year.

The Maine Community College System says tuition will remain at $96 a credit hour for Maine residents.

The standard three-credit-hour course is $288, so a full-time student taking 15 credits each semester would pay an annual tuition of $2,880.

MCCS says the initiative was made possible by a $10 million increase in funding from the legislature.

Community colleges also have new and expanded student support programs that include tutoring, tech support, and job search assistance.

