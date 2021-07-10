Advertisement

Maine’s community colleges says tuition and fee costs will remain the same this year

The Maine Community College System says tuition will remain at $96 a credit hour for Maine residents.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s community colleges will not increase tuition or fees this coming school year.

The standard three-credit-hour course is $288, so a full-time student taking 15 credits each semester would pay an annual tuition of $2,880.

MCCS says the initiative was made possible by a $10 million increase in funding from the legislature.

Community colleges also have new and expanded student support programs that include tutoring, tech support, and job search assistance.

