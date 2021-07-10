Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 10th, 2021
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 10th, 2021(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Another Mainer from Aroostook County has died with the coronavirus. It’s the first death recorded there in more than three weeks.

However, Maine’s overall death toll remains 862. That’s because a previously reported COVID-related death from Washington County has been reclassified.

Penobscot County has the highest jump in cases, with five. Nine counties are reporting no change.

More than 1,600 new vaccinations were administered. Over 59% of Mainers have received their final dose.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated July 10th, 2021
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated July 10th, 2021(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Fortin
Fairfield man arrested, accused of attacking couple inside their Waterville home
Moleon was the first of four arrests during the investigation
Brewer Police arrest four people during drug investigation
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 9th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Entomologist Tom Schmeelk said to avoid bug zappers or light traps.
How to keep newly hatched browntail moths from invading your yard
Making its way up Penobscot Bay Thursday, the Nao Santa Maria from Spain.
Spanish ship ‘Nao Santa María’ docks in Bucksport

Latest News

File photo
Biddeford Middle School employee faces federal child pornography charges
File image (Source: Rodney Young)
Rescue group asks Maine beachgoers to leave young seals alone
Making its way up Penobscot Bay Thursday, the Nao Santa Maria from Spain.
Tall Ships event has been canceled
Husson University launches new program in conservation law enforcement
Husson University launches new program in conservation law enforcement