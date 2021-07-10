Maine CDC reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Another Mainer from Aroostook County has died with the coronavirus. It’s the first death recorded there in more than three weeks.

However, Maine’s overall death toll remains 862. That’s because a previously reported COVID-related death from Washington County has been reclassified.

Penobscot County has the highest jump in cases, with five. Nine counties are reporting no change.

More than 1,600 new vaccinations were administered. Over 59% of Mainers have received their final dose.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated July 10th, 2021 (WABI)

