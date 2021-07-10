Advertisement

Elsa Has Cleared The Region. The Drying Out Process Begins.

By Curt Olson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Moderate to heavy rain associated with Elsa has now cleared off into Canada. Rainfall reports averaged from 1″ to over 4″. This led to areas of flooding across the region. Rest of the night will stay dry and skies will gradually clear. Lows tonight will stay in the 50s & 60s. 

Rainfall totals from Elsa ranges from less than an inch to some spots upwards of 4-5".
By Saturday, a few clouds in the morning, but those will be clearing out leading to plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach into the 70s. Sunday will have a mixture of sun & clouds and will be slight warmer. Highs along the coast will be in the 70s with inland areas headed for the upper 70s to low 80s.  Dry conditions will continue into early next week along with highs in the 70s & 80s.

There will be a cold front moving through by Wednesday afternoon. This looks to bring us our next best chance of any rainfall.

TONIGHT: Rainfall tapering off and skies gradually clearing. Lows will be in the 50s & 60s.

TOMORROW: A few morning clouds, but sunshine will return. Highs in the 70s with a NW wind around 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY:  Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 70s & 80s.

MONDAY:  Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 70s & 80s.

TUESDAY:  Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s.

