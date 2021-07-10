Biddeford Middle School employee faces federal child pornography charges

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A Biddeford Middle School employee is facing federal child pornography possession charges after being arrested on Friday.

The Maine U.S. Attorney’s Office said Jesse Kiesel, 48, talked online with an undercover member of law enforcement posing as a 12-year-old girl.

Federal prosecutors said during the online chat, Kiesel sent an explicit image of himself to the undercover officer.

During a search of his home, investigators found numerous images child pornography, officials said.

Kiesel is charged with possession of child pornography and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Prosecutors said Kiesel works as an ed-tech at Biddeford Middle School.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

