Advertisement

Annual Wicked Muddy Mainer takes place in Orrington Saturday

Participants had to swim, run, climb, and slide through mud and water to reach the finish line.
The muddy obstacle course also took place last summer during the pandemic, but on a smaller...
The muddy obstacle course also took place last summer during the pandemic, but on a smaller scale.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today was the annual Wicked Muddy Mainer in Orrington!

The muddy obstacle course also took place last summer during the pandemic, but on a smaller scale.

This year, heats of 100 people took off every twenty minutes to tackle the 4 mile race.

Participants had to swim, run, climb, and slide through mud and water to reach the finish line.

They also featured a kids run in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Fortin
Fairfield man arrested, accused of attacking couple inside their Waterville home
Moleon was the first of four arrests during the investigation
Brewer Police arrest four people during drug investigation
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 9th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Making its way up Penobscot Bay Thursday, the Nao Santa Maria from Spain.
Spanish ship ‘Nao Santa María’ docks in Bucksport

Latest News

Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Columbus replica ship met with support, opposition in Bucksport Saturday
Several Gold Star family members and Project volunteers gather and catch up at the start of the...
Summit Project Hosts Family Picnic in Millinocket
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 10th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
File photo
Biddeford Middle School employee faces federal child pornography charges