Annual Wicked Muddy Mainer takes place in Orrington Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today was the annual Wicked Muddy Mainer in Orrington!

The muddy obstacle course also took place last summer during the pandemic, but on a smaller scale.

This year, heats of 100 people took off every twenty minutes to tackle the 4 mile race.

Participants had to swim, run, climb, and slide through mud and water to reach the finish line.

They also featured a kids run in the afternoon.

