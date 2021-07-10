Annual Wicked Muddy Mainer takes place in Orrington Saturday
Participants had to swim, run, climb, and slide through mud and water to reach the finish line.
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today was the annual Wicked Muddy Mainer in Orrington!
The muddy obstacle course also took place last summer during the pandemic, but on a smaller scale.
This year, heats of 100 people took off every twenty minutes to tackle the 4 mile race.
They also featured a kids run in the afternoon.
