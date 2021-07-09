Advertisement

Three adoptable cats are becoming long stays at Humane Society in Thomaston

Fenneko, Pumper and Buster are three cats all between the ages of 1 and 3.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Three cats are becoming long stays at the Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston, and staff members there are hoping they can find homes.

All three are positive for Feline H-I-V but the shelter says they want to break the stigma of cats with the virus.

All three are young and healthy and would make a great pet.

”I think a lot of people are worried about if they adopt an FIV cat they think they might be able to catch it or like other dogs or animals in the house. Honestly FIV cats can only transmit the disease to other cats through a deep bite. So if your cats don’t fight you have nothing to worry about,” said Kasey Bielecki of Pope Memorial Humane Society.

For more information on these three cats or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit humanesocietyofknoxcounty.org.

