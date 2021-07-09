Advertisement

Snooky has found her fur-ever home in Thomaston!

Snooky
Snooky(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - A cat at the the Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston now has a new home.

It comes after nearly 600 days at the shelter.

We first introduced you to Snooky in January.

A male cat had been living there a total of more 800 days and most recently nearly 600 days consecutively.

Well, Snooky has finally been adopted!

Snooky’s new home is with a family in Thomaston.

But once word got out about his extended stay at the shelter, Snooky become pretty popular.

”We were flooded with applications for Snooky it was amazing. From states away people were filling out applications. A lot of people that applied for Snooky who weren’t able to adopt him ended up adopting other cats,” said Kasey Bielecki from the Pope Memorial Humane Society.

Pope Memorial still has plenty of other pets in need of homes.

Check out humanesocietyofknoxcounty.org if you’re interested in checking some out.

