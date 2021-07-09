Puritan Extends Temporary Furlough of 180 Workers

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Guilford based company that’s one of two major producers of COVID-19 testing swabs has extended a furlough for 180 employees.

The furlough will affect employees at Puritan Medical Products’ Pittsfield facility.

The swab production company informed the employees yesterday.

The workers were sent home in June when the production of swabs outpaced demand as the number of virus cases declined in the U.S.

The furlough will now last three additional weeks and Puritan says they’re expecting to resume work on August 2nd.

